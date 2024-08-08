Women’s role in disaster resilience is key

[Source: Women's Fund Fiji]

There is a need for a broader understanding of women’s resilience at the rural community level, according to National Women Resilience to Disaster Project Coordinator Sainimere Veitata.

Veitata reiterates that women play an important role in disaster preparedness, response and recovery efforts.

She says it should also be included in guideline policies at the national level and a way forward for capacity building and resilience for women.

Women’s roles, she says increases during disasters and there is a need to understand and provide proper support and assistance for future events.

“So what is coming out of this consultation is the lack of understanding from the community level which pathways or who to talk to when they do have any problems that they need to address in terms of disaster.”

Veitata also mentions the importance of providing linkages from communities to civil society organizations to help build trainings at the community level.

This, she adds also paves the way for community groups to get access to any assistance they need.

The two-day workshop facilitated by the Ministry of Women and UN Women also provides a platform for women to dialogue with government ministries and stakeholders regarding disaster resilience programs available.