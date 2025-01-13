Women charged for alleged fraud

The Fiji Police Force has charged two women in separate cases for dishonestly obtaining money through the mobile money transfer platform.

In the first case, a 23-year-old woman from Rakiraki allegedly obtained $336 from an individual on January 31 last year.

Investigations reveal that the funds were dishonestly transferred to her account, which she later withdrew.

Article continues after advertisement

She is in police custody and will appear at the Sigatoka Magistrates Court today.

In another case, a 44-year-old caregiver from Dreketi Feeder Road, Lautoka, is charged for dishonestly obtaining $250 on January 3 last year.

Police say she created a Facebook account in her husband’s name and takes payments without his consent.

The caregiver is in police custody and will appear at the Lautoka Magistrates Court today.