Woman hospitalized following road accident

[File Photo]

A 28-year-old woman is currently admitted at Tavua Hospital after the vehicle she was traveling in veered off the road yesterday morning.

The victim was one of three passengers in a car driven by a 26-year-old farmer from Lololevu, Tavua.

According to police, the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle as they approached Nakavika, causing it to veer off the road.

All occupants of the vehicle were rushed to the hospital, with the driver, and two passengers including a nine-month-old baby receiving medical attention and being discharged.

However, the 28-year-old woman remains admitted at the hospital in stable condition.

Police issued a total of 207 traffic infringement notices to motorists across the country between 6 am yesterday and 6 am today.

Police authorities have emphasized the importance of drivers taking all necessary safety precautions to avoid accidents, and officers will be out in increased numbers to enforce traffic regulations.