Western schools gains from awareness on menstruation

The Ministry of Women has joined forces with representatives from the international non-profit organization Days of Girls, dedicated to eliminating the stigma and limitations that girls face in relation to menstruation.

During their visit to Fiji, the Days for Girls representatives took the initiative to visit female students of Ratu Navula Secondary School in Nadi.

The team held a knowledge-sharing session to educate the female students about the functioning of their bodies, the importance of menstrual health, and the safe use and maintenance of the Days for Girls dignity kits.

Ratu Navula Secondary School Vice Principal Sunita Kumar, says that this is the first time such an educational session on menstrual health has been conducted within a school setting.

She adds that the western divisional women’s interest officers played a crucial role in assisting the Days for Girls representatives with identifying the school and coordinating with schoolteachers to make this awareness session.

The collaboration between the Ministry’s Department for Women and Days for Girls highlights the importance of educating young girls on menstrual health and empowering them with the knowledge and resources they need to manage their menstrual cycles confidently and hygienically.