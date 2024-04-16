Water supply disruptions expected in greater Nasinu area

People living in the greater Nasinu area, which includes Tacirua East, Niudamu, Vurai, and Niubasoga Road, can expect water supply disruptions later this afternoon.

This is because the Water Authority of Fiji will be carrying out planned works.

WAF says work will begin from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. tomorrow morning.

This is to allow for the installation of a pressure-reducing valve at the junction of Tacirua East Road and Niudamu Road.

The Water Authority is urging residents to prepare accordingly and store enough water for use during this time.