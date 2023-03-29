Water disruption will affect certain areas

Certain areas in the Central Division will be experiencing water disruptions due to low raw water inflows into the Waila Water Treatment Plant.

The affected areas include Coloisuva-Naisogo, Colo-I-Suva Crest Chicken, Princes Road, Marshall Road, Taqairua, Vunikawai, Uluibeka, Colanaivau, Valesasa, and Naitaqiri Nillgrey, Seventh Day Church Dokanaisuva to Tacirua Fijian School and Vunuleba Settlement, Duvula, Nawanawa, Valelevu, and Yasiyasi Road.

The Water Authority says the Waila Water Treatment Plant is currently receiving an inflow volume of 98 megaliters per day.

Article continues after advertisement

It says the reduction of raw water inflow is due to the influence of tidal fluctuations.

WAF also states that to minimize the impacts of this fault on service delivery as much as possible, valve operations will be carried out to maintain reservoir levels, and customers may experience low pressure, intermittent service, or no water supply during this period.

Customers are being urged to store water to address their water supply needs when the supply is impacted.