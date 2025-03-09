Water a challenge for Vuniqari community

For generations, the Vuniqari community in Tabia, outside Labasa, has continued to source water from the well, as there are no proper metered water supplies in the area.

Resident Amrit Lal says for the last decades, drawing water from the well has been part of every household of the farming community in Vuniqari, but life continues as normal.

“This is the reality in this area; we drink from the well. So there is a motor being installed to help draw water. So the challenge is once there is no power, there is no water because the motor will not be able to pump water, and when it rains, water can be really muddy.”

Lal adds, whatever is pumped from the well goes directly to the tank, then to the taps in the resident’s homes where no chlorine is added.

Another resident, Rohit Prakash, adds that no power supply can be a challenge, as the motor that pumps water is affected, but there are other means to get water.

The Water Authority of Fiji provides water carting services when it’s required, especially during a dry spell.

