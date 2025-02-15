Waqa proud with player’s selection

Marvin Waqa

Four members of USP Men’s Volleyball team has been selected to represent Suva to the upcoming Vulaca Championship.

Team captain Marvin Waqa says having four players from their side selected for the Suva squad is a huge achievement.

He says that one of the main purposes of the team is to help the players achieve their dreams of competing at the international level.

And with these players making the Suva squad, he believes they are heading in the right direction.

“We’re really proud to have four representing the squad in the Vulaca and as you know we got another four boys player in the Suva Beach Volleyball Series that’s currently on. So just to know that we’re developing players that can go on to represent at the provincial level and hopefully represent the country at regional tournaments.”

He adds that these four players have been adjusting and training well with the Suva squad, and he is adamant they will make them proud.

Meanwhile, Waqa is also proud with their women’s team, who has just recently won the National Clubs Championship last week.

The Vulaca Championship is set to kick start next weekend.