Walesi audit report alleges involvement of companies

Deputy Prime Minister and Communications Minister Manoa Kamikamica has revealed that the Walesi Technical and Financial Investigation report points to allegations of specific companies being involved in questionable dealings with Walesi Fiji Limited.

Speaking to FBC News, Kamikamica confirmed that the report contains strong evidence of financial mismanagement.

He confirms it will be sent to the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption in the next two days for further investigation.

“It’s quite specific and specifies companies. So that’s why I was quite general in parliament. So the report is confidential but broadly whatever I said in parliament basically that’s what’s in the report.”

Kamikamica revealed the finding in the parliament yesterday as an audit uncovered systemic financial mismanagement within Walesi.

He stated that between 2015 and 2022, the government allocated $123.6 million to the organization, yet an estimated $80 million was deemed misused.

Kamikamica is hopeful that FICAC’s investigation will hold those responsible accountable.