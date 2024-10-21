WAF halves intermittent supply issues

Viria Water Treatment Plant [File Photo]

The Water Authority of Fiji has made significant strides in reducing intermittent water supply issues by nearly half over the past two years.

WAF Chief Executive Officer Dr. Amit Chanan says that the Viria Water Treatment Plant has played a crucial role in minimizing disruptions, resulting in more communities now experiencing a consistent water supply.

Dr. Chanan acknowledges that while progress has been made, more work lies ahead for them.

“The news is positive in the sense that in 2022, 60 areas did not have 24/7 supply, but now those numbers have reduced to 38 areas.”



WAF Chief Executive Officer Dr. Amit Chanan

He says the Viria project has improved water supply in the Rewa Province, but challenges remain for some communities, especially in Nasinu.

“Our final frontier in terms of intermittent supply is the elevated areas along Princess Road, Khalsa Road, and the Sakoca area. That’s the final challenge we are yet to address.”

Dr. Chanan says there are ongoing projects to resolve these issues, but progress depends on resource availability, particularly funding.