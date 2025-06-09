VT1S live secures major partnerships for 2026

[Photo: VT1S]

VT1S Live 2026 is expanding its entertainment offering with major brand partnerships for events in Suva and Nadi.

Bounty Rum has been confirmed as the official bar and VIP Experience brand for VT1S Live Suva on September 5.

Meanwhile, Tribe Apple will be the naming rights sponsor for VT1S Live West in Nadi on September 26.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Fiji Head of Marketing – Alcohol Etrina Simpson says the partnerships will help create memorable experiences through music, culture and entertainment.

Spinning Village Director and VT1S Live organiser Tikiko Korocawiri says the partnerships will strengthen the events and enhance the experience for audiences in both Suva and the West.

Bounty Rum has been part of VT1S Live since 2024, while Tribe Apple is one of the newest ready-to-drink alcohol products in Fiji.

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The organisers say preparations are continuing for both events, which will bring together local and international musical talent and entertainment.

Both events are restricted to people aged 18 and over.