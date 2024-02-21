Village embraces new lifestyle with access to electricity

[File Photo]

Wainiyavu Village in Namosi witnessed a historic milestone in December last year as electricity was introduced to the village.

Without electricity, villagers lacked access to modern conveniences such as refrigerators, washing machines, televisions and other appliances commonly enjoyed by Fijians living in cities and towns.

Wainiyavu, mainly a village of Yaqona farmers has embraced this newfound access to electricity.

Article continues after advertisement

As one walks through the village, the presence of recently acquired electric appliances is evident signaling a shift in the villagers’ lifestyle.

Some families are even considering starting additional businesses within the village.

The electrification process was a challenging task with village elders demonstrating determination in transporting and installing heavy electric posts across the challenging terrain.

For the women of Wainiyavu, electricity brings relief in domestic chores allowing them to wash clothes at home instead of going to the nearby river.

However, some women still prefer the familiar routine of washing by the river.

Seventy-two-year-old Tito Bai expressed pride in witnessing this transformative change, emphasizing its potential benefits for children’s education.

“Only some families owned solar before but now almost all families have access to electricity and this is a huge relief.”

The availability of electricity enables them to study comfortably at night, positively impacting their academic pursuits.

Siviriano Samuela, another village elder highlighted the newfound convenience for villagers, no longer requiring lengthy journeys to Navua town for frozen food purchases.

“Villagers are now selling ice-blocks and even frozen food, we don’t have to travel to Navua for more than an hour for this.”

The electrification of Wainiyavu has ushered in a new era of progress and improved living standards for villagers.