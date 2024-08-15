Vasu calls for unity in combating drug crisis

[File Photo]

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu says the battle against the escalating drug crisis in Fiji, particularly in the iTaukei community, is at a critical juncture.

He says the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs is pledging its utmost efforts to tackle the pressing issue, but stresses that a successful resolution hinges on a united front.

The Minister highlighted that traditional leaders are now tasked with playing a pivotal role, championing this cause and actively engaging with their communities.

Vasu describes the drug problem as a crisis, with traditional leaders making their best efforts to manage it.

“We are really concerned with what’s happening. With regards to most of our provincial council meeting we have highlighted the need for us to look at the seriousness of the issue at hand.”

Vasu emphasizes the need for community leaders to use their influence in tackling this issue.

The vanua, the lotu and the government all work together and also the families. We can’t handle it, from the iTaukei we will do our utmost best.”

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau highlights that rural communities are particularly vulnerable due to the increased ease of drug transportation.

“I’ve received information about transport, drugs and various modes of transport and through the maritime.”

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs is actively collaborating with the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji and other stakeholders to establish an agreement that safeguards communities against drug exploitation.