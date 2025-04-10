Two front court over alleged robbery in Navua

[File Photo]

Two people were charged and produced at the Navua Magistrates Court for an alleged aggravated robbery case in Pacific Harbor earlier this month.

It is alleged that the two entered the home of the victims who are in their 50s and stole assorted items.

One of the accused, a 30- year old woman residing in Nadi is closely relat-ed to the victims, while the second accused is a man in his 20s residing in Nadi.

The two were charged with three counts of aggravated robbery and produced at the Navua Magistrates Court.

They were both remanded and their case will be recalled on the 17th of April 2025.

