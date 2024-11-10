Two dead following separate accidents

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

Two people have died in separate road accidents in the Western Division yesterday.

Director Traffic SSP Mitieli Divuana confirms both accidents occurred in the early hours of the morning in Lautoka.

He says first accident which occurred shortly after midnight led to the death of a 38-year-old man.

It is alleged that the victim while driving along Barara flat heading towards Nadi, lost control of his vehicle and veered off the road.

The victim and three others travelling in the car were rushed to the Lautoka Hospital where he later passed away.

Two of the three passengers remain admitted in stable condition while the third passenger was discharged.

SSP Divuana says the second accident, believed to be a hit and run, occurred after 3am along Drasa Avenue.

He says the victim, a 26-year-old man was found by a passerby who rushed him to the Lautoka Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

SSP Divuana says traffic investigators are conducting enquiries to gather information regarding the alleged vehicle involved.

Meanwhile, another accident occurred in Wailada in Lami this morning.

A 22- year- old man sustained serious injuries after the vehicle he was driving allegedly crashed into a trailer of a parked truck.

Lami Police conveyed the victim to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital where he remains admitted.

SSP Divuana says the road death toll currently stands at 50 compared to 71 for the same period last year.