Tui Bua calls for unity

Turaga na Tui Bua Ra Makutu Nagagavoka [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The paramount chief of Bua Ra Makutu Nagagavoka has strongly called for the province to continue to better their faith in God and stand united to address issues impacting the communities.

He made these remarks to the Bua provincial council members and all its chiefs as a challenge considering the unfortunate behaviour of children and youths in villages within the province.

Ra Makutu adds that with the increase in drug cases and other crimes in Fiji, the Vanua plays an important role in safeguarding the younger generations, including teaching and protecting traditional cultures and practices.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that another challenge is the inappropriate dressing style in traditional villages which now has no difference to those living in urban centers.

“It’s common to note that anyone wearing sulu while boarding the bus in village is actually wearing either short or long pants underneath. So, they will obviously be wearing shorts or pants before the bus reaches the main road and through to Labasa town. It’s a fact, but you need to look into that. We are living in a traditional village, that has its own ways that need to be strictly followed”

He also stressed the importance of family time and village meetings to address social issues and the engagement f government officials for community awareness that supports the best way forward for the province.