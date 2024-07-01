TSLS Board welcomes budget boost

TSLS Office

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service Board has expressed strong support for the recent budget announcement.

Board Chair Ro Teimumu Kepa says the 2024-2025 financial year budget sees an increase in allocation for scholarship schemes from $148.2 million to $150.5 million, highlighting the Coalition Government’s commitment to empowering Fiji’s future through substantial investments in tertiary education.

She says they acknowledge the government’s proactive approach to addressing the global labor market trend, where developing countries are losing skilled workers to developed nations.

TSLS Board Chair Ro Teimumu Kepa [Source: Supplied]

Ro Teimumu says that as a developing country, Fiji faces the urgent need to invest aggressively in talent development to sustain a skilled workforce.

She says the budget increase aligns with the findings and recommendations of the Review of Scholarship Priority Areas Report and the Human Capital Development Plan, as well as trend analyses of historical investment data at TSLS.

The board chair says a record 10,830 scholarships, study loans, and grants will be awarded in the 2024–2025 financial year, marking a bold and historic step for Fiji.

This total includes both new schemes and enhancements to existing ones, along with funding for 9,940 continuing students.

She adds that they also welcome the implementation of stringent bonding measures to ensure equitable returns on investment.

The bonding period for overseas students will be increased to 2.5 times the duration of study, with a penalty of 50% on the unsettled bond period.

She adds that the policy of granting only two probations for failing to maintain the required GPA and pass rate, after which students will be suspended for one academic term, is expected to encourage more serious academic commitment and improve pass and completion rates.