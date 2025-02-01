TRC ensures no re-traumatization

From left: Rajendra Hiralal Das, Anasilika Laqeretabua, Chair Dr Marcus Brand, Rachna Shiv Shri Nath, Sekove Naqiolevu.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission members will ensure no one is re-traumatized during their consultations.

Chair, Dr. Marcus Brand, says all cases will be handled with care, prioritizing the well-being of individuals involved.

He says at the same time they will be facilitating a process that encourages healing and truth-telling.

Dr Brand says during their preparatory period, they will develop strategies to ensure the commission safeguards the rights of all individuals involved in the process.

“The act speaks of survivors, so that’s basically everyone who has suffered some kind of human rights violations, some kind of pain, which includes physical pain, but also mental health affected by these happenings.”

The commission will also facilitate the participation of individuals now residing outside the country, many of whom fled due to political turmoil.

Dr Brand adds though the commission is an independent body, it will work in partnership with all other stakeholders, including the government, to ensure an effective process.