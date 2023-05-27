Travel allowances of all parliamentary members to reduce

[ Source : Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Cabinet has approved the reduction in travel allowances for all Members of Parliament including the Prime Minister and Members of Cabinet.

The decision was made at the ninth meeting of the Peoples’ Coalition Cabinet held yesterday.

This reduction will be implemented in the 2023-2024 Budget.

Cabinet has noted the current reduction of 20% of remuneration for Parliamentarians put in place since March 27th , 2020 as part of economic austerity measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cabinet also agreed that a parliamentary motion be tabled for the legislature to consider establishing a parliamentary committee to review remuneration rates payable to the Prime Minister, members of Cabinet and Members of Parliament under the Parliamentary Remunerations Act 2014.

The Act provides that Parliament may appoint a committee to review allowances before it makes the determination on remuneration.

Similar to the review of emoluments in 2016 by a Committee of Parliament, it’s Report and Recommendations will be tabled for consideration by the Legislature.

Parliament will make the final determination on remuneration and allowances as provided in the Parliamentary Remunerations Act 2014.