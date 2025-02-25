Traffic congestion measures identified

The Assistant Transport Minister is calling on road users to prioritize main roads to ease pressure on secondary and residential routes.

Naisa Tuinaceva is also urging the public to minimize non-essential morning travel to help reduce peak-hour traffic.

He is encouraging Fijians to opt for public transportation to decrease the number of private vehicles on the road.

This comes as the traffic congestion task force takes decisive action to address the growing issue of traffic congestion in the Central Division.

Last week, from Tuesday to Friday, the task force conducted intensive site inspections, focusing on critical congestion points.

The inspections identified high-traffic areas requiring immediate intervention to improve traffic flow and reduce delays, including Wainivula Road, the junction near Rishikul Sanatan College in Valelevu, and the Khalsa Road junction via Princess Road.

Tuinaceva says these locations have been flagged for prioritized traffic management improvements.

He also stated that the police and the Land Transport Authority will conduct joint enforcement operations to ensure strict compliance with traffic regulations, particularly at key junctions and bus bays, where illegal parking and accidents often cause unnecessary delays.

He believes that this enforcement effort will significantly enhance traffic efficiency and road safety.

Tuinaceva adds that the task force will continue monitoring the situation, assessing the impact of measures, and making necessary adjustments.