Toxicology report rules out alcohol poisoning

Minister for Tourism, Viliame Gavoka, during this evening's press conference.

No illicit substances or methanol were found in the ingredients or liquor samples from the suspected alcohol poisoning incident at Warwick Fiji Resort.

This has been confirmed by Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka following the findings of the toxicology report and also after testing the ingredients of the drinks served to guests.

The testing was conducted by the Fiji Police Force.

“The findings that there is no evidence of alcohol poisoning is great news for Fiji, especially for our vital tourism industry. The findings bring much-needed reassurance to the global community that Fiji is, and continues to be, a safe and reliable destination for travellers.”

Gavoka says all of the affected tourists and a local have now been discharged from medical care, fully recovered, and have returned home.

This is a significant relief, and the Ministry is grateful for the swift medical attention and care provided to the visitors during this incident.

Gavoka adds that investigations will continue by the Fiji Police Force.

He adds that the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation considers the recent incident as a learning experience.

Therefore the Ministry will collaborate further with the marketing arm, Tourism Fiji, Fiji Hotels & Tourism Association, and Fiji Police Force to ensure that Fiji remains a safe destination for tourists.