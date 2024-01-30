The ultimate guide to Fiji

[Source: Tourism Fiji/ Facebook]

Tourism Fiji’s New Zealand team has partnered with Stuff to showcase ‘The Fiji Hub’.

This will be a one-stop media guide hosting all things Fiji on the newly revamped Stuff website.

Tourism Fiji says this is an exciting collaboration with one of New Zealand’s biggest media houses and allows highly engaged visitors to find the information they need when gearing up for their ease of travel.

It says travel tips to recommendations and editorials to images are just some of the things available on the guide.

Stuff’s travel section is where The Fiji Hub will live, there is an average of three million page views per month from our population of five million.