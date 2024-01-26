Temporary road closure along Wailoku

The Water Authority of Fiji and the Fiji Roads Authority is advising residents and community members residing in Savura and Wailoku that the Wailoku Road will be temporarily closed to all traffic from 9pm this Sunday to 4am Monday.

The closure is to allow WAF to carry out urgent repairs to a burst to the bulk raw water main along Wailoku.

During this period, an alternative route through Savura to Colo-i-Suva access road will be available for emergency services such as police, fire and ambulance due to poor road conditions.

WAF will have two standby vehicles at the site one on each side for residents requiring travel.

FRA and WAF are urging drivers to strictly follow safety signs and traffic controllers’ directions for the safety of other drivers and workers.