Telecom Fiji supports wheelbarrow race

[Source: Telecom Fiji/ Facebook]

Telecom Fiji has donated $5000 and entered a team for the 2024 Frank Hilton Organization Charity Wheelbarrow Race.

The event is set to take place on July 20th at the Albert Park in Suva.

In a statement, Telecom Fiji described the wheelbarrow race as an annual fundraiser aimed at raising funds for the detection and intervention services provided to children with disabilities in Fiji.

Telecom Fiji CEO Charles Goundar emphasizes the company’s commitment to community support particularly in challenging financial times for many Fijians.

Goundar highlighted the race as one of many ways Telecom Fiji contributes to the community.

The Frank Hilton Organization offers essential services including early detection and intervention for children with disabilities, using a multidisciplinary, family-centered approach.

It also provides support and guidance to parents, helping them understand and manage their children’s special needs.

By participating in the Charity Wheelbarrow Race, Telecom Fiji not only provides financial support but also raises awareness and encourages community involvement in this crucial cause.