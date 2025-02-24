TC Rae remains a threat to low-lying areas

[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service/ Facebook]

Tropical Cyclone Rae remains a Category 2 system, posing a serious threat to low-lying areas and communities in its direct path.

Fiji Meteorological Service Director Misaeli Funaki reports that as of 3 pm today, the cyclone was located 75 kilometers south of Cicia Island and 264 kilometers north-northwest of Ono-i-Lau.

Funaki says TC Rae is moving southward at 15 kilometers per hour, currently tracking through Lau waters and heading toward Ono-i-Lau.

“We had an observation of 90 km per hour that was reported at our station and also around 90 km per hour as well that was recorded in Vanuabalavu.”

Fijians are urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions as the system continues its path.

TC Rae is expected to move out of Fiji waters in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, a storm warning remains in force for Vanua Balavu, Tuvuca, Lakeba, Moce, Cicia, Nayau, Mago, Yacata, Katafaga, Oneata, Vatoa, Fulaga, Nairai, Gau, Moala Group.

According to Fiji Met gale warning remains in force for the eastern parts of Vanua Levu .

A strong wind warning remains in force for the rest of Vanua Levu, northeastern parts of Viti Levu and nearby smaller islands

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the whole of Fiji.

