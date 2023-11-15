TC Mal threatening Fiji’s Western Division

[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service]

Severe Tropical Cyclone Mal was located 145 km west-southwest of Nadi or 150 km south-southwest of Viwa or 225 km west-northwest of Kadavu at three this morning.

Acting Director of Fiji Meteorology Services, Bipen Prakash, states that the system has maximum sustained winds of 65 knots (120 km/hr) and gusts of 90 knots (165 km/hr) close to its center (minimum central pressure of 970 hPa).

Prakash mentions that, at this stage, they do not anticipate hurricane-force winds over the land areas.

He adds that TC Mal is moving south-southeast at 13 knots or 23 km/hr.

On its current projected path, the Yasawa and Mamanuca Groups, western and southern Viti Levu, Vatulele, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands are at the greatest risk of experiencing gale to storm force winds.