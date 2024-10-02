Take stock and reassess: Ro Filipe

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji / Facebook]

Newly appointed Peoples Alliance Deputy Leader Ro Filipe Tuisawau believes the party needs to take stock and ensure that they deliver on what they had campaigned on.

Ro Filipe acknowledges god for the appointment and for the confidence that party members, the executive, and the party leader have in him.

The PAP Deputy Leader says that it is a challenging position in terms of ensuring that the party does well in the 2026 general election.

“That’s something that, in my position as deputy leader, we need to take stock, reorganize, and assess where we might have weaknesses for us to move forward and prepare for the 2026 elections, which is quite critical at this stage.”

Ro Filipe reiterates that the party needs to assess its performance moving forward and what needs to be done in the next two years to ensure that what they set out as a party is delivered to the voters and the people of Fiji as a whole.

He states that he has the confidence to lead the party as the deputy party leader, preparing the party for the next general election.