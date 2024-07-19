News

Tabuya stresses importance of child protection

Riya Mala Multimedia Journalist Hindi Desk [email protected]

July 19, 2024 11:20 am

[Source: File Photo]

The Minister for Women Lynda Tabuya, has thanked UNICEF for its long-standing partnership through technical expertise, funding, mentoring and advice.

Tabuya made the comments during a round table discussion with the Executive Director of UNICEF, Catherine Russell.

Tabuya says the immense support provided by UNICEF has enabled the ministry to advance its work in child rights and effective interventions in violence against children.

Article continues after advertisement

She also provided background on the challenges Fiji is encountering regarding child rights and well-being.

Tabuya adds there has been an increase in children losing parents and careers due to labor mobility and the rise in online predation.

She adds the role of the government extends beyond fulfilling the commitments under the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Tabuya says there is a need for continued partnership and collective participation in the crucial area of child rights and protection to ensure a safer and more inclusive society for all children.

 

New road to benefit villagers in Kadavu

Tabuya stresses importance of child protection

NTC Chair calls on government to address drug crisis

June visitor arrivals mark 2.3% year-on-year increase

Investment Fiji and JETRO forge new pathways

New farm road brings relief to Navunitawa settlement

Over 100 families face eviction amid proposed subdivision project

Corrections officer allegedly linked to Nadi drug bust suspended

Displaced families defy safety warnings to return home

UNAIDS boosts HIV strategies

Lot of mental stress around stroke

Fiji climbs 13 spots in latest FIFA rankings

Biden Reconsiders Race Exit After Initial Defiance

Arjun Kapoor announced as the owner of Speed Demons Delhi

Russia Threatens Nuclear Deployment Over US Weapons

US appeals court blocks all of Biden student debt relief plan

Bob Newhart dead at 94

Netflix beats subscriber targets

Makers drop the trailer of 'Stree 2 Returns'

Thirteen killed in Bangladesh protests over job quotas

Argentina aims to tame crypto market due to money-laundering

Sauturaga and Naduvalo are injury covers

Byrne impressed with Botitu

Weightlifting duo ranked top 10 in the world

Do or Die for Lelean Memorial School

Biden continues to work amid 'mild' COVID symptoms, his doctor says

Call for strengthened sexual and reproductive health education

Nadal records confident win over Norrie in Bastad

No leniency for drug offenders: Justice Sharma

Temporary closure of Vuci South Road

Telecom Fiji becomes authorized reseller of Starlink

Fiji Water launches women in agriculture initiative in Ra

FCS reviews temporary appointments

Increasing drug seizures concern Western villages

FRCS targets increased tax compliance from MSMEs

Strict changes made to Eastern Zone Deans finals

Court strikes out application for a constitutional redress

Young Ravula impresses in high-intensity training

MoH focuses on youth sexual health education

Pressure mounts for Labasa FC

'The Bear' sets new record for comedies

Caitlin Clark sets WNBA single-game assists record

FCS launches HIV testing initiative

Agreement reached on early warning satellite system

UniFiji pays tribute to late Professor Baba

$150k for Lautoka Digicel outlet revamp

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty buy Rs 20 crore Pali Hill apartment.

Selena Gomez, Netflix, FX, and 2 Queen Elizabeth's get Emmy nominations.

Late Pierre accused of sexual abuse

Call for strict security detectors at Nabouwalu port

China’s slump spins out new meme of economic despair

Fourth place for Junior Bula Boys

Landowners present submissions on Mining Act

TVET policy to fulfill industry needs

Small businesses key to economic growth: FRCS Chief

Rowati looks forward to another great season

Unused reserve land causing rise in squatters

Instagram account of Dubai princess announces divorce

Pitt pushes back on Jolie's request in Miraval case.

Biden tests positive for COVID, will self-isolate in Delaware

Vosarogo highlights government funding opportunities

‘Shogun’ makes Emmys history

FCS withdraws 19 personnel from peacekeeping training

All Blacks named for Flying Fijians Test

Four admitted following separate road accidents

Spain warns workers of heat risks

Angel City to top women's sports Value

Byrne makes few changes to the lineup against All Blacks

Rabuka meets Japanese PM ahead of PALM10 Summit

UNICEF Executive director visits Fiji

8 dead and others trapped after fire breaks out in China shopping mall

The Legend Of Prince Rama 'Ramayana' to have a grand cinema release.

Williams earns posthumous Emmy nomination for final role in ‘Feud’

Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira to face trial by court-martial

Germany to halve military aid for Ukraine despite possible Trump White House

Baber backs Fiji

Nurse practitioner warns of untreated mini stroke dangers

Liga gives credit where it's due

Plans to establish higher education institutions across 14 provinces

Fisheries officers seek immediate action on housing improvements

100 golfers expected to compete

Navua confident of good outing

New Department to focus on rights, safety, and care

USA smokes Serbia behind Steph Curry, dominant defense

Council highlights quality issues at some supermarket

New incentive to transform sugarcane farming

Speed camera to boost traffic operations

FICAC and FCS partner to enhance transparency

Blues strike late to claim epic State of Origin victory

Trump's VP pick Vance points to tough China policy

PM attends 10th Pacific Island Leaders meeting

UNDP and MoH launch $5.2m HIV/TB Programme

Biden pledges 'I am all in,' criticizes Trump on policy

Tiny Happy Valley hosts thousands of wildfire evacuees

Fijiana 7s settles in France

Ali urges government to address child abuse epidemic

Decisive actions needed against human trafficking

BOG tickets to be available online

'Struggling' Drag Race star takes a step back

MGM U17 qualifies for school IDC

Viseisei Village generates $10,000 monthly from tourism

Nabura eyes Fijian Drua Women's jersey for next season

Ali urges government to address child abuse epidemic

You won’t hear about climate change in ‘Twisters.’

Six foreign nationals found dead in Bangkok hotel, Thai PM orders probe

Government seeks province support in drug fight

Painting hidden for 400 years used as album cover

Torrential rains flood Toronto, causing power outages, traffic disruption

31 families awarded residential lots in Mokosoi

Trump rivals to pay tribute at GOP convention

Flying Fijians fine tune ahead of All Blacks clash

Rugby academy screening starts for Drua

Teenage pregnancies surge in rural communities

Power disruption hits Suva

Ranveer Singh's Rs. 5.59 Crore Rolex Outshines His Sabyasachi Kurta

Legislative drive against scams

Players to impress national coaches

Scheffler, DeChambeau loom over McIlroy bid for major redemption

Counterstroke advocates for more outreach and awareness

Wood replaces Anderson in England team for second test

MSG prioritizes child safety amid labor mobility

Effective management of natural resources

New UK government to set out plans in state opening of parliament

Port Denarau’s Pacific only clean marina status renewed

Five killed in violent anti-quota protests in Bangladesh

Draws out for BOG

NASA beams Missy Elliott song to Venus

One killed as Kenyan anti-government protests intensify again

Fiji Corrections and HRADC join forces

USP declines to comment on staff termination amid allegations

20 market vendor’s benefits from food training session

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 57, officials report

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look

Black's Band Cancels Tour Due to Backlash

French government resigns, acts as caretaker

Menendez Convicted in Corruption Trial

Young players are learning a lot says Byrne

Surge in injectable drug use

Vosarogo directs audit into payment system

Men’s 7s team focuses on individual skills

North sugar farmers receive government grants

12 overseas-based teams in tournament

I'll play as long as I can play and win, says Woods

Capacity building is critical: Dr Tukana

Housing Authority guarantee renewal welcomed

England qualify for Euro 2025, Sweden to playoffs

France reaffirms support to Fiji

Ministry of Youth and Sports joins Anti-Bribery Campaign

Loan agreement and review of Employment Policy endorsed

Nadakuitavuki holds bilateral talks with Chinese counterpart

Lightspeed Fiji overwhelmed with demand for Starlink

Fiji 7s focuses on their defensive plays

USP staff unions question termination of Dr. Osborne-Naikatini

Tim Robbins condemns drawing parallels between his ‘Bob Roberts’ film and Trump assassination attempt

Enhancing national child protection system vital

Suspected serial killer arrested after bodies discovered in Kenya quarry

Baby Bula boys named for OFC outing

Fiji Airports invests over $10m on new aerobridges

Fans urged to attend Vodafone Deans zone finals

Southgate resigns after England's Euro 2024 loss

PRB to focus on sustainable development

Nadal wins doubles in bastad ahead of Olympics

Climate change forces migration

Switzerland's Shaqiri retires from international football

Akshay Kumar starrer Sarfira offers BOGO deal for July 15, 16; deets inside

Israel allows UN equipment amid Gaza lawlessness

NFA probes five recent residential fires

Cabinet approves amendment to infrastructure MOU

Rakul Preet Singh’s brother Aman Preet Singh arrested in Hyderabad drug bust

New Zealand heavyweight wrestling champion to fight in Whanganui

Zelenskiy plans November summit, urges Russian attendance

PRB to build 76 flats in Matavolivoli

Bail extended for Sayed-Khaiyum and Saneem

BOG host qualifies despite DFPL position

Ministry targets rural and maritime farmers

Nakasi High ready to create history

Miami-Dade to review World Cup plans after Copa chaos

Alefsen calls for human rights focus in disaster interventions

Knicks sign G Cameron Payne to 1-year deal

Bob Dylan to bring 'phone-free' tour to Edinburgh

Trump nominates Vance as running mate

Tewa set for Olympics

Judge Dismisses Trump Documents Case

Stars give fans 'blast from past' at festival

Trial date for Bainimarama and Qiliho confirmed

NFP remembers Professor Baba's legacy of integrity and unity

Fiji joins PINCCER for economic collaboration

MSAF works on MOU to address maritime security

Fiji and Australia enhance defence cooperation

Officer caught smuggling drugs and phones

Kate Hudson on going from acting and music

Delhi lawyers strike over criminal law changes

Rodu praises players for gallant performance

Child drug use a concern

MGM U18 cautious of Nasinu Secondary

Study on labour mobility implications underway

NZ to offer cardiac care schemes to Fiji

Peaty's mum hopes Paris Olympics will be his last

France-Fiji bilateral relationship celebrated at Bastille Day

Five US women in tennis top 15