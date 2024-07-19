Tabuya stresses importance of child protection

[Source: File Photo]

The Minister for Women Lynda Tabuya, has thanked UNICEF for its long-standing partnership through technical expertise, funding, mentoring and advice.

Tabuya made the comments during a round table discussion with the Executive Director of UNICEF, Catherine Russell.

Tabuya says the immense support provided by UNICEF has enabled the ministry to advance its work in child rights and effective interventions in violence against children.

Article continues after advertisement

She also provided background on the challenges Fiji is encountering regarding child rights and well-being.

Tabuya adds there has been an increase in children losing parents and careers due to labor mobility and the rise in online predation.

She adds the role of the government extends beyond fulfilling the commitments under the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Tabuya says there is a need for continued partnership and collective participation in the crucial area of child rights and protection to ensure a safer and more inclusive society for all children.