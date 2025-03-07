Tabuya presents matanigasau for her actions

Member of Parliament Lynda Tabuya

Member of Parliament Lynda Tabuya yesterday apologized to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and members of the coalition government caucus for her actions which brought disrepute to parliament, government, and the people of Fiji.

While presenting her matanigasau, she said that much has been said and the only way to move forward is for one to learn from one’s mistakes and continue to contribute in what she can offer to the people of Fiji.

Turaga ni Vanua o’ Nacolase, Ratu Apakuki Nanovo presented the matanigasau on behalf Tabuya and the Chiefs of Kadavu, saying they wished to apologize on behalf of a daughter of Kadavu who had wronged the government.

Tabuya’s matanigasau was also for Tovata and Burebasaga Confederacy, as they collectively acknowledged that a daughter of their Vanua embarrassed the government.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka asked Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica to receive the matanigasau on behalf of the government.

After the matanigasau ceremony, the Prime Minister said that it is important to come together for the common good and continue to serve the best interest of the people and at the same time, maintain the integrity of the office one holds.

The Prime Minister stressed that before becoming ministers, all members of parliament also promise to act with integrity and to diligently carry out their duties before assuming their role as legislators in parliament.

He then reminded the caucus that ministers and assistant ministers make a solemn undertaking to uphold the honor, integrity and dignity of the offices they hold, in a ceremony administered by the President and Head of State and witnessed by the nation and this promise should not be taken lightly.

