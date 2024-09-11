Tabuya demands justice and urgent action

Women Minister Lynda Tabuya. [Source: Ministry of Women ,Children and Poverty Alleviation - Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Women, and Children is deeply saddened and outraged by the tragic death of a woman in Raiwaqa, Suva on Monday afternoon.

Minister Lynda Tabuya says this terrible act of violence must not go unanswered.

Tabuya is calling for swift justice for the victim and urges immediate action from all levels of society to help prevent further tragedies.

She says they stand in solidarity with the victim’s family and all those affected by this horrific violence.

Tabuya says this comes just five months since the last incident where a women died in the same manner in April.

The Minister says violence against women and girls continue to plague our nation, with nearly two out of three women in Fiji experiencing physical or sexual violence in their lifetime.

She says this must end and called upon every individual, family, and community to take a stand and work together to prevent violence against all women and girls.

Tabuya expressed her condolences to the family of the victim while strongly condemning this act of violence.

She states that the Fiji National Action Plan to Prevent Violence Against All Women and Girls, launched in June last year, is a cornerstone of Fiji’s response to this crisis.

Tabuya adds that with some of the highest rates of violence against women and girls globally, Fiji is determined to make a change.

The Fiji NAP, the first in Oceania and second globally after Australia, offers an evidence-based approach to addressing the root causes of violence and bringing about lasting, positive change.