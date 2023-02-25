Such injustices will not be repeated: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has apologized to the late Professor Brij Lal’s wife, Dr. Padma Lal.

Rabuka says, being the head of the government, he took it upon himself to apologize on behalf of the government and the people of Fiji.

He has assured Dr. Padma Lal and promised that during the coalition government’s term, such injustices will not be repeated.

According to the Prime Minister, the late Professor Brij Lal was one of three commissioners on the Fiji Constitution Review Commission from 1995 to 1996, and he played an important role in Fiji’s history.

To Dr. Padma Lal we’re sorry and we’re ashamed for the way you and Professor Brij Lal were treated. pic.twitter.com/7B7U3FAcRf — Sitiveni Rabuka (@slrabuka) February 25, 2023

He adds that the late Professor Lal carried out the massive exercise of gathering and studying information and conducting consultations to help the commission do its work.

The Prime Minister paid his final respects to Professor Brij Lal, following which the ashes were taken for private interment.

