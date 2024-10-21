Strike at USP continuing today

The strike by members of the Association of the University and South Pacific Staff and USP Staff Union continues today.

The unions started the industrial action last Friday, claiming mismanagement and poor leadership by Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

They claim they have been raising issues for the past several months and are demanding actions be taken.

Meanwhile, USP is yet to respond to questions regarding the action of the staff.

Professor Pal Ahluwalia is believed to be out of the country.