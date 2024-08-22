Strategic Plan to transform MSME landscape

The government is working on a strategic plan to increase interest in Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises from the grassroots level.

This was highlighted by the Minister for MSMEs, Manoa Kamikamica, when asked about the government’s efforts to boost interest and participation in the MSME sector.

Kamikamica stated that through the MSME strategic plan, they aim to create a strong ecosystem starting from schools.

Article continues after advertisement

“So in other words, before you enter adult life, some schools or young people are starting to get exposed to things like running a business, those kinds of things. So that is in the evolution stage at the moment. Hopefully, we’ll get that approved in Cabinet in the next few months.”

Kamikamica stated that if the strategic plan is executed correctly, interest in small and medium enterprises will grow.

He added that it is encouraging to see the private sector supporting the growth of MSMEs in the country.

Kamikamica also assured the government’s commitment to investing in the MSME sector.