Step up or resign, officers told

[File Photo]

Police officers in the Western division have been warned to step up or resign if they cannot cope with the demands of policing.

Divisional Police Commander Western, Senior Superintendent of Police Iakobo Vaisewa issued the warning during his end of fourth quarter divisional parade addressing officers based in Rakiraki up to Sigatoka.

SSP Vaisewa also told officers to mitigate complaints by ensuring strict compliance to processes and procedures.

He told the officers to treat every report with the same level of importance and provide proper advice when needed.

SSP Vaisewa also reiterated the Acting Commissioner of Police’s zero tolerance on officers involved in criminal activities, adding any officer found to be using their uniform for personal gain through illegal means will be dealt with accordingly.

He says people expect and demand police officers to be more responsive.