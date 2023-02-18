SODELPA GS may have been suspended

SODELPA General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru. [File photo]

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka has this afternoon referred media to Party Vice President Anare Jale for matters pertaining to SODELPA.

He was asked if SODELPA General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru had been suspended from the party.

Gavoka says that Jale would be able to give an update on this.

Article continues after advertisement



SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka.

FBC News is making attempts to obtain a comment from Jale.

Meanwhile, it was after the General Election that Duru initially resigned from the party; however, after 30 days, Gavoka stated that Duru was still with the party.