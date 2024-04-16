Snap checks continue to yield positive results: ACP Driu

A 32-year-old man was arrested while a second suspect fled from a roadblock site in Korolevu, Sigatoka, on Saturday night following the discovery of clear plastic containing white substances believed to be methamphetamine, cash and several mobile phones.

The second suspect was arrested the day after, and both remain in custody.

Assistant Commissioner of Police-Operations Livai Driu says in Savusavu, the joint traffic operations team composed of Police and Land Transport Authority officials, during a snap check, found a bag containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

In the Southern Division, a snap check conducted in Delainavesi led to the discovery of a bag containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

ACP Driu says a suspect is in custody, and the seized substances have been sent for analysis.

He adds that arrests for those found in possession continue to be made on a daily basis.