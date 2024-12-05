Singh expresses concern on laxity of police

Savusavu Town Council Special Administrators Chair, Shiu Shankar Singh has expressed his concern on the lack of action by police on loitering drunkards.

He says they have called for visibility of police as people would consume alcohol in a group and cause disturbance to residents at any time of the day and night.

Singh says a few residents have also been a victim of ignorance by police, as their mobile and phone numbers would be blocked from filing a complaint or report.

Article continues after advertisement

In response to the concern, Divisional Police Commander Northern Kemueli Baledrokadroka says they taken the issue into consideration during a recent meeting with the special administrators and the Force.

Baledrokadroka says they have also created a group on Viber which include members of the council who have been encouraged to share any issue of concern to police.

The Savusavu Town Council Special Administrators Chair hopes that there would be improvement in operation by police, as they are only worried about the safety and security of residents and businesses.