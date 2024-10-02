Short supply as season nears end

As the sugarcane crushing season approaches its conclusion, growers have supplied over 1 million tons of cane.

However, industry leaders express concern over the lower-than-expected yield.

Sugarcane Growers Council CEO Vimal Dutt emphasizes that the production levels this season have been disappointing, raising alarms within the industry.

With the Lautoka Mill set to cease operations next Monday, and the Rarawai and Labasa Mills scheduled to follow later this month, Dutt is urging farmers to prioritize the harvesting of remaining cane to ensure it is processed before the season ends.

“One of the factors that has come to our attention is the climate; not sufficient rainfall has affected the crop in terms of its growth. From the growers’ end, they have done their part in terms of crop husbandry practices; there has been no compromise, and our farmers are literally also concerned.”

Dutt calls for a collective effort from the farming community to address these issues and optimize the remaining harvest.

As the mills prepare to halt operations, the Sugarcane Growers Council is working to support farmers through this challenging period.

The hope remains that with concerted effort, the industry can recover and improve production in the seasons to come.