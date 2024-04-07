Shared decision-making at heart of new program

[Source: Balance of Power/Facebook]

The importance of shared decision-making across all levels and demographics took center stage at the launch of the Balance of Power Fiji Program.

This Australian-backed initiative aims to create a more balanced leadership landscape in Fiji, ensuring everyone has a voice.

Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka during the launch highlighted that the Balance of Power Fiji program signifies a significant step towards a more inclusive and equitable Fiji.

“If you want to change deeply rooted attitudes and actions around gender equality, we need to think differently and collaborate with non-usual suspects rather than merely preaching to the converted.”



Gavoka stresses that more needs to be done.

“While we have made some progress in building a more inclusive society including seeing greater participation of women in leadership positions in the public sector and business much more still needs to be done in the realm of political leadership and decision making.”

He says by promoting shared decision-making and empowering diverse voices, the program has the potential to drive positive change across all levels of Fijian society.