Security remains paramount: PM

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says that while efficiency drives economic prosperity, security remains priority for the nation.

He said this during World Customs Day celebrations at the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service in Suva this morning.

Rabuka also reflected on what could have happened if the two large consignments of methamphetamine had not been seized.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister says that those responsible would have easily exploited Fiji as a transit point if the drugs had not been detected.

He emphasised the important role of Customs officers in protecting the country’s borders.

Rabuka further highlights the importance of collaboration and working with partners in this critical aspect of national security.