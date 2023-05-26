Saukuru receives courtesy call from Nauru Police Commissioner

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Youth Ministry is looking forward to further collaboration with the Nauru Police Commissioner and other stakeholders to improve youth’s development in Fiji.

Nauru Commissioner of Police Iven Notten paid a courtesy visit to Minister for Youth Jese Saukuru at his office in Suva yesterday.

The two parties discussed and explored opportunities to provide valuable support in order to promote and uplift the skills of students at the Valelevu training centre and also help in marketing them around the Pacific, especially in Nauru.

Saukuru also spoke on the importance of youth being provided with resources to prepare them for the future, adding that education whether formal or informal was also fundamentally important.



