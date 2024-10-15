Rural Women’s Day focuses on breast cancer awareness

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji/ Facebook]

Breast cancer awareness is the focal point of this year’s International Day for Rural Women in Fiji, coinciding with the Pinktober campaign dedicated to raising awareness about this critical health issue.

The Ministry for Women states that breast cancer accounted for 41% of cancer diagnoses among Fijian women in 2017.

This alarming statistic highlights the pressing need for education, prevention, and early detection initiatives tailored specifically for rural communities.

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection – Fiji/ Facebook]

In response, the Ministry is implementing a series of awareness programs aimed at empowering rural women through health education and community support.

Additionally, a Big Morning Tea event will be held on October 30th to conclude the Pinktober campaign.

This gathering aims to raise funds for breast cancer research and support services while promoting solidarity with those affected by the disease.

The Ministry urges all community members, women, men, and youth to actively participate in the awareness programs.