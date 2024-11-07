Rural Development Framework to undergo review

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management will be reviewing the Integrated Rural Development Framework to strengthen the coordination and integration of rural development planning and programmes.

Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Permanent Secretary Isoa Talemaibua, says the review is an opportunity to create a more inclusive and forward-looking development framework that positions rural communities as central contributors to Fiji’s progress.

The Ministry will be conducting nationwide consultations as part of the review beginning with two day consultation to be held in the central division next Thursday and Friday.

Article continues after advertisement

The review aims to align rural development strategies more closely with national planning and policy objectives, while directly addressing the unique needs and priorities of rural communities.

The Ministry seeks to ensure that rural and maritime areas not only benefit from, but actively contribute to Fiji’s broader development goals.

As the Ministry undertakes this review, the ultimate goal is to lay the groundwork for the establishment of a National Rural Development Policy.

The National Development Plan recognized the new policy will focus on graduating rural households out of poverty and addresses issues of access to safe drinking water, sanitation, electricity and transport infrastructure, lack of secure employment, education and training opportunities and impacts of disaster and climate change.

The review will help harmonize rural development initiatives across government sectors, ensuring that resources and efforts are effectively channeled to meet the specific needs of rural areas.

The IRDF review will ensure that rural development plans address pressing issues such as access to essential services, and sustainable livelihoods.