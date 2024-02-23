The Rotary Pacific Water for Life Foundation, a non-government organization has played a role in improving water and sanitation infrastructure.

They have constructed 320 water systems and over 150 sanitation systems across Fiji.

Executive Manager Niel Maharaj highlighted their commitment during the commissioning of a new water system in Navuniyavu, Namosi yesterday.

“As you can see most of the time in the media we have seen that there is a rise of typhoid, dengue, diarrhoea and leptospirosis which are all waterborne diseases and hence the intervention is very important from our organization.”

Over the past 16 years, the foundation has invested over $10 million in rural communities and schools throughout Fiji.

Maharaj stresses the importance of their intervention in addressing waterborne diseases prevalent in many communities, such as typhoid, dengue, diarrhoea and leptospirosis.

He emphasizes that access to safe drinking water and adequate sanitation is essential for public health.

Looking ahead, Maharaj outlined plans to expand their services to other provinces, including Ra, Macuata and Serua in the coming years.

This expansion will further contribute to improving water and sanitation infrastructure and enhancing the overall well-being of communities across Fiji.