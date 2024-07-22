Rokovada advocates for boldness

Public Service Commission Chair Luke Rokovada [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Public Service Commission Chair Luke Rokovada is urging permanent secretaries to continue to dialogue and advise their line Minister without fear or malice.

Rokovada says they all are servants to carry out the will of the people.

He highlighted this during the end of the Permanent Secretaries workshop.

Rokovada says he has confidence in the ability of the Permanent Secretaries.

He also reminded them that the government’s vision for Fiji and its people cannot be realized in isolation.

“Let’s continue to work hand in hand, navigating through the future together. A future where there is increased opportunity, increased economic advancement, increased development that meets the needs of our people, go and continue as visionary leaders in the various ministries and statutory organizations that you lead.”

The PSC Chair says the 2024 Permanent Secretaries’ Retreat was an opportunity for each of them to reflect on their journey and the goals they aspire to achieve as government leaders, recognizing and embracing visionary leadership.