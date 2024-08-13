RFMF conducts reconciliation outreach in the North

[Source: Republic of Fiji Military Forces/Facebook]

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces Chaplaincy Office, under the leadership of Chaplain Major Reverend Viliame Tunidau, conducted an outreach visit to former RFMF personnel in Vanua Levu as part of its ongoing Reconciliation and Restoration program.

The visit included interactions with Lieutenant Nemani Valeniyasana and Private Ilisoni Rokovada, both of whom were involved in the takeover of Sukanaivalu Barracks in Labasa.

The outreach was marked by emotional moments, as Chaplain Major Tunidau and his team connected with the families of the former soldiers, emphasizing the RFMF’s dedication to nurturing reconciliation and healing within the community.

This initiative reflects the RFMF’s commitment to addressing past grievances and restoring unity among its members and the wider community.

The Reconciliation and Restoration Program is currently progressing into its second phase, which is focused on expanding the healing process and rebuilding trust within the Force.

The program aims to bring about lasting peace by addressing historical issues and promoting unity and cooperation within the affected communities.