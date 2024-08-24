RFMF Commander backs constitutional review discussions

The Republic of Fiji military forces has responded to the ongoing discussions surrounding the review of the 2013 Constitution.

RFMF Commander Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai says that the RFMF has always tried to advocate for the rule of law and to follow the process.

He says that the discussion is a political decision that the government feels is proper within the bounds of the law.

“But I would say, you know, there’s no harm in testing the provision. If they can test it for the first time, it doesn’t work. Second time, it doesn’t work. Then it justifies an alternative course of action that they can do.”

He adds there’s a lot of discussion where the politicians and policymakers are saying that the constitution cannot change because of the provisions that’s inside it, which are the two-third requirements of the referendum.

But he adds that there is no harm in testing the provision.