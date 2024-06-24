Residents call for action on reservoir

Residents of Lajonia, Wailevu, and Tabia are urging the government to prioritize the abandoned $2.6 million Rara reservoir in the upcoming 2024–2025 national budget.

While speaking to FBC News resident Rajneel Deo, highlighted that water pressure is still an issue in the area; therefore, they now have to rely on water tanks.

The Rara reservoir was planned to supply water to 25000 residents from Lajonia right to Tabia, who still rely on water tanks and boreholes.

“If the government can do something about it, then it will be good for us and all the nearby residents. We will get the water, the pressure will be good, and there will be no problem.”

Another resident, Narendra Prasad, says that with the upcoming national budget, he is hoping that the government will consider assisting residents in the area.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Works has confirmed that part of the $13.3 million Northern division projects approved in this financial year was the Benau reservoir to Rara reservoir pipeline, which is yet to be achieved.