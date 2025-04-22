Report on FICAC chief appointment due today

Barbara Malimali. [File Photo]

Senior Barrister Janet Mason has confirmed that the highly anticipated report regarding the appointment of Barbara Malimali as Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption is due for submission today.

However, Mason says the report will not be released publicly until it has been received and reviewed by both the President and the Prime Minister.

She says any decision in relation to public disclosure of the report lies with the President, who will need time to consider its contents before making any further announcements.

Article continues after advertisement

She says as such, no further details regarding the report’s findings, including its conclusions and recommendations, can be disclosed at this time.

The investigation focuses on the integrity and legality of Malimali’s appointment, specifically whether it adhered to established legal processes and principles of integrity, fairness and transparency.

Earlier, Mason said that the Commission of Inquiry had recommended Malimali’s suspension due to concerns about witness interference, but instead, she was granted a three-week leave.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.