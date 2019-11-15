Real estate agents front-liners of the investment sector

The issue of unscrupulous realtors, unethical practices, shortage of affordable and quality housing, skilled labor shortage, natural disasters, and climate change must be addressed.

Permanent Secretary for Industry, Trade Shaheen Ali stressed this during the Second National Real Estate Conference.

Ali says real estate agents are front-liners of the investment sector and they meet investors and potential investors on a daily basis.

He says the way these agents interact with that investor determines the first impression the investor will have on doing business in Fiji.

Ali says real estate agents must conduct themselves in a business-friendly and investment facilitative manner.

He says the Government will finalize the Investment Act, which will replace the old Foreign Investment Act by this year.

Ali says the new Act will create an open and modern framework, which also reorganize and reform Investment Fiji.